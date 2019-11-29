Basic Plumbing's 'Bad Mood' Is A Superb Indie Pop Ear-Worm

Patrick Doyle relocated from London to Los Angeles back in 2016, a life-changing event.

After years spent in bands - the much-loved Veronica Falls, for example - he elected to go solo, using the name Boys Forever as a catch-all for his pop deviations.

A full album followed, but his studio process was always quite distinct from the concert experience, which contained so much more ragged energy.

A tour with The Goon Sax seemed to spark something within him, and further writing sessions were planned for an album as Basic Plumbing.

Patrick passed away last year, but his work will be gathered for a full release, with new album 'Keeping Up Appearances' set to land on January 24th.

It's a fittingly exquisite tribute to a wonderful musician and a warm, decent human being, with all proceeds from the release being donated to CALM + LA’s LGBT Center.

We're able to share new song 'Bad Mood' and it's a taut piece of stripped back indie pop, reminiscent of everyone from Calvin Johnson to the Vaselines.

Propelled along by this anxious energy, it definitely comes close to what one of Patrick's friends once termed “a gay indie Nirvana”.

Irresistibly catchy while presenting taut lyrical puzzles, 'Bad Moon' is a stomping salute to a fine musical mind, one we still miss dearly.

Tune in now.

'Keeping Up Appearances' on January 24th - pre-order it HERE.

