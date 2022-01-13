Basia Bulat Offers A Moment Of Pause With 'Fables'

Montreal songwriter Basia Bulat has shared her new song 'Fables (The Garden Version)'.

The performance appears on her new album 'The Garden', which offers reconfigurations of moments from her previous studio recordings.

Re-cast in a new light, 'Fables (The Garden Version)' finds Basia's voice augmented by a subtle but striking string arrangement.

She comments...

“Storytelling is how we understand who we are and where we come from - fables carry lessons from one generation to the next. But what do we do when part of the fable passed down to us is forgotten or mistaken? When we realise as adults that we may have been carrying on legacies that we didn’t intend or understand?

Sometimes the stories we learned in childhood about ourselves and our homes are remnants from a past that cannot answer the questions we have in the present. We can’t change or save anyone with the stories we’ve carried with us, but they remind us to be bold enough to meet one another in the moment we have now with truth and love.”

A moment of pause, the fragrant beauty of 'Fables' comes with a new video featuring footage from Basia's own childhood. The songwriter explains:

“I wrote ‘Fables’ as both an ode to childhood and to the more difficult truths of adulthood, so when I came across some lovely old footage my mother filmed during a snow day, I was inspired to sing back to that time and see what might happen if I filmed it. It felt very emotional watching the footage back to back, across years and seasons, recreating what felt like a childhood fable I had forgotten about in a new era of my life.”

Tune in now.

'The Garden' will be released on February 18th.

Photo Credit: Richard Lam

