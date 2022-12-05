Bartees Strange Shares Beautiful New Song 'Hold The Line'

Washington DC based songwriter Bartees Strange has shared beautiful new song 'Hold The Line'.

Out now, the song is drawn from his incoming album 'Farm To Table', his first for independent powerhouse 4AD.

Out on June 17th, it's a challenging, arresting listen, and nowhere is that more evident than his latest release.

'Hold The Line' carries a patient intensity, with Bartees Strange inspired to write the song by the bravery of George Floyd's daughter.

Penned during the long, strange summer of 2020, 'Hold The Line' is about identity, and the communal nature of grief.

He comments...

“I remember watching George Floyd’s daughter talk about the death of her father and thinking, wow - what a sad introduction to Black American life for this young person. It was painful to watch her grow up in that moment, like all Black kids eventually do.”

“'Hold the Line' was written over the course of three days during that first pandemic summer. Through this song I was trying to make sense of what was happening in the US, my neighborhood and my community at that moment. During the marches people were trying to stop the bleeding, locked arm in arm, doing everything they could to hold the line.”

Tune in now.

Bartees Strange will release 'Farm To Table' on June 17th.

Photo Credit: Luke Piotrowski

