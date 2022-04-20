Bartees Strange Announces New Album 'Farm To Table'

Bartees Strange has shared plans for new album 'Farm To Table'.

The Washington D.C. resident returns with his second album, ushered out into the world via 4AD.

Given its digital release on June 17th - a vinyl and CD drop follows on October 7th - the album is led by Bartees' brand new single.

Out now, 'Cosigns' bursts with colour, its braggadocio theme undercut by the songwriter's growing self-doubt.

Name-checked some of his peers - including Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus - it's a kind of indie-trap banger.

'Cosigns' ends with a poem Bartees Strange wrote in his early 20s: “I don’t know how to be full, it’s the hardest to know, I keep consuming I can’t give it up, It’s never enough.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Luke Piotrowski

