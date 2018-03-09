Barrie Channel Zero Gravity Pop On 'Michigan'

New York five-piece Barrie have shared their dreamy new cut 'Michigan'.

The band will release new EP 'Singles' on October 12th, gathering their open trilogy of singles on the A-side, and a select batch of remixes on the flip.

'Michigan' is a gorgeous return, a sign that the innate, entirely natural chemistry within the five-piece is only increasing.

Zero gravity pop music, the dappled guitar chords intermingle with the elastic bass line, while the breathy vocals recall The Concretes or Asobi Seksu.

Packed with zest and flavour, 'Michigan' is a real treat - tune in below.

