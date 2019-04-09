Barbarossa Shares Soothing 'Make It Through'

Barbarossa has shared his new song 'Make It Through'.

The songwriter - real name James Mathé - fuses beatific electronics with soothing musicality, resulting in something genuinely intoxicating.

His 2018 album 'Lier' was a breakthrough of sorts, finding its way to the soundtrack of Suits and How I Met Your Mother.

Tender soundscape 'Make It Through' builds on this sonic mixture, while gently teasing out fresh elements in his work.

Reminiscent of Klangstof in places, it's a song that explores challenging circumstances, while finding the will to continue.

More than apt for these stressful times, Barbarossa's pure and affecting vocal goes straight to the core of the song.

We're able to share the video for 'Make It Through' in full - tune in now.

