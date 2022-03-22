BANKS Shares Icy New Song 'I Still Love You'

BANKS has shared her new song 'I Still Love You'.

Out now, it's another preview from her incoming fourth album, with 'SERPENTINA' set to land on April 8th.

Part of a new era, 'I Still Love You' is an icy return, but one that retains the soulful mystery of her earlier work.

BANKS' first new album in three years, 'SERPENTINA' finds the singer wrestling with personal themes - and 'I Still Love You' is no different.

As she puts it, BANKS is "wild and free", a mind-state that allows the singer to tap into closely held truths.

Tune in now.

- - -