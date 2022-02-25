BANKS Launches New Album 'SERPENTINA'

American vocalist BANKS will release new album 'SERPENTINA' on April 8th.

The songwriter has signalled the commencement of her new era, with new single 'Holding Back' out now.

The track was backed with a Jimmy Kimmel late night performance, and follows recent singles 'Skinnydipped' and 'The Devil'.

A 13 track endeavour, 'SERPENTINA' is dominated, BANKS insists, by the search for personal freedom, emblematic in its title.

“In the past I've been really tight and controlled, and I don't feel like that right now,” says BANKS. “I just feel more wild and free.”

“Snakes represent rebirth and the shedding of one's skin,” she says. “They just move on, and I think that's what life is about. Changing and transforming, with a little bit of danger, but also smooth and silky. It just felt like the perfect representation. This album feels regal to me, but also my most human ever. So I think it kind of touches both ends of the spectrum.”

Check out 'Holding Back' below.

