BANKS Embraces Her Siren Side With 'Skinnydipped'

R&B force BANKS has shared her new single 'Skinnydipped'.

The singer launches a fresh era with her summer single 'The Devil', and she follows this with a tantalising blast of future-soul.

Boasting that she is "cleaning off the salt my wounds", 'Skinnydipped' is an expertly finessed R&B hymn.

A siren song from BANKS, she builds on this in the video - co-directed by BANKS and Michael Stine - which utilises a serpent theme, portraying the feminine as something approaching the divine.

Discussing the project, BANKS comments...

"'Skinnydipped' is a song about finally letting go of something that you’ve gone back to many times before. It’s about knowing your worth and shedding your skin. The video is meant to portray women as divine creatures, wild in their natural habitat, untouched by society’s constructs."

"The sirens are magical, empowered, at peace and connected to one another. Celebrating sisterhood and women at all different stages. It was a really special moment for me to be able to direct this video with all of my best friends portraying the goddesses I see them to be. My friend Jaclynn, who plays one of the sirens, recently gave birth. Having her holding her beautiful daughter Benny in this video is a gift. The video Is about owning who you are, letting go of the past, and feeling proud at your purest form, naked and in nature."

