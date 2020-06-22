Bank That Inspired The Beatles' 'Penny Lane' To Close

The bank that inspired lyrics from The Beatles classic 1967 single 'Penny Lane' is set to close its doors.

The single helped kick off the tumultuous pop event of 1967, a double A-side release alongside the deeply experimental 'Strawberry Fields Forever'.

Paul McCartney's love letter to Liverpool, 'Penny Lane' utilised a number of local reference points, which have become internationally famous.

The second verse describes a banker coming out of his car, something the songwriter has always insisted was lifted from real life.

In the song he sings: “On the corner is a banker with a motorcar, and little children laugh at him behind his back, and the banker never wears a Mac in the pouring rain, very strange.”

Now the bank that inspired the line is set to close. The branch will shut its doors as part of a raft of closures from TSB , and following the shuttering of 93 branches in 2020.

It's a poignant moment, although Clash is sure that other nearby spots - the fabled barber's shop, tram stop, and fire station - for instance will all keep drawing in the tourists.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.