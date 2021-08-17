Banji Share Skewed Indie Jammer 'TalkieWalkie'

Don't look now but the Netherlands has established itself as an indie rock hotspot.

With a plethora of groups making themselves known, it seems that a new hopeful is landing on our desks every other day.

Banji are a ludicrously talented four-piece whose knack for coughing up skewed indie jammers had made them The Name To Drop in their homeland.

Take new single 'TalkieWalkie'. Surreal guitar pop with a naggingly infectious melody, 'TalkieWalkie' builds on those early releases while steering Banji in a fresh, ridiculously entertaining direction.

As vocalist Morris Brandt explains: "I wanted to write down some of the conversations I had with myself in the shower, cause that's really the only place I can actually win arguments."

"I thought that was a fun concept for a song, but I ended up writing about frustration. Being tied up and missing a sense of freedom and forwardness. Trying to handle that, but failing to consider all the way up to the point you'd rather spend your energy screaming at a wall."

We're able to share the video before anyone else, and it's the perfect entry point into the bizarre yet wonderful world of Banji.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Srijindarat

