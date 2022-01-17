Bandokay's 'Praise The Lord' Is An Intense Return

Underground phenomenon Bandokay returns with new single 'Praise The Lord'.

Out now on No Requests - the influential imprint spearheaded by Tiffany Calver - it matched on-point production to Bandokay's emphatic flow.

An unrelenting piece of UK rap, it draws on drill's inherent rebel stance while adding something fresh to the mix.

Real name Kemani Duggan, Tottenham's Bandokay takes the helm in the electrifying video.

Steered by Alpha Bravo Studios, Bandokay stars in three distinct shoots, blended into one clip.

Check out 'Praise The Lord' below.

- - -