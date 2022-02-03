Bandcamp Is Bought By Epic Games

Bandcamp is joining Epic Games.

The online music marketplace and community took on increased importance during the pandemic, with its regular Bandcamp Fridays allowing fans to purchase directly from the artist.

With the streaming environment becoming increasingly toxic, Bandcamp's role as a DIY, deeply independent community took on extra resonance.

Now Bandcamp has confirmed plans to link with Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite.

In a statement , Bandcamp referred to Epic Games as "champions for a fair and open Internet" before stating that the music site would continue to operate "as a standalone marketplace and music community".

The note reads:

"The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site."

"However, behind the scenes we’re working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services."

Pundits online were quick to note the significance of the deal - Epic Games are owned by Tencent, who also have stakes in streaming giant Spotify and a number of major labels.

As Damon Krukowski - Galaxie 500, Damon & Naomi drummer - put it: "Did we just lose our independent digital record store?"

Time will tell, but it does feel like a significant move.