Bandcamp Fridays To Continue In 2021

Bandcamp have confirmed that their Bandcamp Fridays will continue into 2021.

The platform launched the gesture in March, waiving all fees on items bought from the site for 24 hours.

A colossal success, Bandcamp Fridays continued throughout 2020 and proved to be a desperately needed shard of light for independent artists.

Closing this month, Bandcamp will now pursue the scheme into 2021.

The first Friday falls on January 1st, so Bandcamp Fridays will resume on February 5th and continue thereafter.

In a note, Bandcamp comment: "If you’ve started to feel guilty about buying music on any day other than Bandcamp Friday, here’s something to keep in mind: on Bandcamp Fridays, an average of 93% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees). When you make a purchase on any other day of the month (as 2.5 million of you have since March, buying an additional $145 million worth of music and merch) an average of 82% reaches the artist/label. Every day is a good day to directly support artists on Bandcamp!"

Check out the full announce HERE.

