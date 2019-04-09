Band On The Wall Confirm New Compilation

Manchester not-for-profit venue Band On The Wall have curated a new compilation.

The live music space is a hub for new music in the city, but has sadly been closed since March due to the pandemic.

Now the team at Band On The Wall have put together a new compilation, one that highlights fresh music from in and around the city.

Set to be released in full on September 4th - Bandcamp Friday - the collection shows the range and diversity of Manchester's music scene.

Gavin Sharp, CEO, Band on the Wall comments...

“In the first half of 2020 we, and many of the creators we work with, had to stop what we were doing and while activity initially stalled, it was clear that it would be impossible for the artists to stop creating and for us to stop celebrating their music. Therefore, the idea was born to help support our local creative partners and ourselves by producing this ‘memento’ of this incredibly strange year.”

Get involved below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://bandonthewall.bandcamp.com/album/2020" href="http://bandonthewall.bandcamp.com/album/2020">2020 by Band on the Wall Recordings</a>

