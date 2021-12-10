Band Of Horses Announce 'Things Are Great', First Album In Five Years

Band Of Horses will release new album 'Things Are Great' on January 21st.

The new album is their sixth to date, and it represents the first new full length project from Band Of Horses in more than five years.

A return to their roots, Ben Bridwell asserts himself on production, while the artwork contains a bright blue sky.

New song 'Crutch' is out now, and it's a sweeping, brisk slice of pop-edged Americana led forward by that wonderful vocal.

He comments: “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

Tune in now.

'Things Are Great' tracklisting:

Warning Signs

Crutch

Tragedy of the Commons

In The Hard Times

In Need of Repair

Aftermath

Lights

Ice Night We’re Having

You Are Nice To Me

Coalinga

