Banangun's 'Do Yeah' Is Quite Remarkable

Melbourne's creative underground is going through something of a purple patch right now.

Brownswood have documented the city's jazz-centric community on new compilation 'Sunny Side Up', while exceptional new bands wash up on our shores virtually every single day.

Take Bananagun. Debut single 'Do Yeah' is incoming on Full Time Hobby, and it's an exceptional blast of sun-fried psych-pop.

Like a sugar-sweet version of Swedish titans Goat or a 21st century Os Mutantes, their frenzied guitar lines intertwine in a deliciously melodic manner.

“We didn't want to do what everyone else was doing,” the band say. “We wanted it to be vibrant, colourful and have depth like the jungle. Like an ode to nature.”

Strictly limited to 300 copies you'd best not sleep on this, with their hyper-frenetic Monks style rhythm perfect for the dancefloor.

Tune in now.

'Do Yeah' will be released on September 6th - order it HERE.

