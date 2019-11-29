Bananagun's 'Out Of Reach' Is An Irresistible Return

Australia's Bananagun soar back into view on ultra-colourful new single 'Out Of Reach'.

The band caught our attention with their remarkable Full Time Hobby debut 'Do You' earlier in the year, matching crunching garage punk against fragrant tropicalia.

New single 'Out Of Reach' sends the group skipping into a Motown direction, matching the bittersweet lyric - it tackles a break up - against some sax-led musical exuberance.

Out now, it puts Clash in mind of The Go! Team while retaining that Nuggets vibe in the group workout.

Bananagun explain...

"It’s located in the heart and is basically me dealing with a break up and putting that into a song. Love is strange? You jump in the deep end with someone, roll the dice and pay the price but there’s no floatation device when the river runs dry."

"I just got married and then suddenly it all turned pear shaped, what the hell can you do? In those hard times the best way to get some clarity is to make a song about it, sing it back to me! Look inside, no answers, only dancers. Hopefully there’s as energy transfer."

Tune in now.

