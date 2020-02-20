Bamily's 'Together Whatever' Feels Effortlessly Creative

South London crew Bamily have shared their fantastic new single 'Together Whatever'.

A group of kids cramped in a tiny Brixton flat, Bamily's stereo resounds with a hectic brew of party-starting sounds.

Fusing disco, pop, hip-hop and more into one delicious bundle, they recall everyone from Jungle to Easy Life.

Hosting regular events in East London, Bamily's new single 'Together Whatever' captures their live presence.

There's a kind of baggy sway in the rhythm, like a refreshed Happy Mondays delivering illicit thrills for 2k20.

The songwriting has a breezy edge, with Bamily pushing their troubles to one side in order to focus on unity.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.