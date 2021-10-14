Bambara Return With New Song 'Mythic Love'

Stateside indie rock outfit Bambara cause a ruckus with new single 'Mythic Love'.

The group were cresting a wave in the opening weeks of 2020, with their project 'Stray' set to be followed by an extensive European tour.

Alas, the pandemic intervened, pushing their plans into the tall grass, as their lives became a series of re-organisation, and re-scheduling.

New mini-LP 'Love Is On My Mind' took root during this time, and it's set to be released on February 25th.

The Athens, Georgia band return with new single 'Mythic Love' in the meantime, a crunching piece of indie rock with an emotive, literate edge.

There's something anthemic at play in their work, with Bambara charging towards that emphatic conclusion.

"In 'Mythic Love' we see the two protagonists of the record meet for the first time." Reid Bateh explains. "There’s an immediate attraction that seems almost out of their control. The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads, dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

- - -