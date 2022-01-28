Ballin' Jacks Return With 'Life's A Gas Leak'

London's very own Ballin' Jacks return with new single 'Life's A Gas Leak'.

The band sealed themselves away in North London's KONK Studios to work on new material, the music complex owned by The Kinks' maestro Ray Davies.

Nailing their blend of precocious rock 'n' roll and Americana, Ballin' Jacks tap into the exuberance of the early 70s.

New single 'Life's A Gas Leak' is an absolute ball, recalling The Faces at their most raucous, or even aspects of the Stones.

Like a British counterpart to prime Black Crowes, Ballin' Jacks slip into full-on rock 'n' roll bedlam for the track.

The band comment...

“Buddha said that life is suffering... we can all relate to that sometimes. Also, scientifically speaking, life probably is a gas leak.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ollie Bradley-Baker

- - -