Baker Grace's 'Keeper' Is A Subtle Return

Baker Grace has shared her new single 'Keeper'.

The songwriter dazzled with her 'Yourz Truly' EP, and we set for a huge 2020 before COVID altered her plans.

Deciding to delve ever inwards, her pensive, revealing style is exemplified on her latest single.

Out now, 'Keeper' is billed as a letter to herself, a form of autobiography that allows Baker to reach hold of truths in her life.

“Each song is a letter to myself or to somebody else, because writing letters has always been one of the best ways for me to be completely truthful,” she says. “It allows me to get down to the core of what I want to say, which is the main goal in all my music: to be as raw and honest as possible.”

Finely etched, there's a slight poignancy to Baker's work, one that is transmitted through raw synth pop, her vocal placed in a colour-soaked electronic setting.

Tune in now.

