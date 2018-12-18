Baker Grace Raises The Temperature With 'Wrong Kind Of People'

Baker Grace needs music to get emotions out of her head, and on to tape.

It's been a salve, a form of self-expression, almost as long as she can remember, with the New Jersey native releasing her first single when she was just 14.

Afforded time and space to focus on her own identity, Baker Grace is now set to make 2019 her own.

She's grown into her voice, allowed her songwriting to take on vivid new confidence, and each new step billows with promise.

New single 'Wrong Kind Of People' is striking but introspective, a potent return that revels in emotion while allowing melody to come to the forefront.

Draped in colour and propelled by that searing vocal, the single takes a negative situation and yearns towards positivity.

“For me music is a way to take everything that’s going on inside my head, and turn it into something that has an impact in the world,” says Grace. “It makes me feel like all my thoughts and all my dreams have some kind of purpose to them, because making songs out of them might affect someone else in a positive way.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.