Bakar's '1st Time' Is A Triumphant Return

London artist Bakar has shared new single '1st Time'.

2019 brought his outstanding 'Will You Be My Yellow?' EP, a blend of indie songwriting, R&B, and left-field ideas.

Sleeper hit 'Hell N Back' clocked up over 100 million streams, but Bakar opted to take his time over a follow up.

A full album is seemingly in the works for 2021, and his new chapter is launched by '1st Time'.

Quietly anthemic, it matches subtle neo-soul inflections in the verse to a rabble-rousing chorus.

Hector Dockrill crafts the video, with Bakar front and centre.

Tune in now.

