Bakar Smashes Back With A New Two-Part Single

Bakar has surprised fans with a new two-part single release.

The rising London artist - and Clash x Next Wave favourite - dropped his debut mixtape 'BADKID' last year, fusing genres to create something emphatically individual.

Nodding towards everything from punk and indie through to UK rap, his riotous live shows have a vitality few could match.

New two-part single 'Chill' and 'Sold Your Soul' is online now, showing two contrary aspects of his creativity.

'Chill' leans on his deep-felt love of R&B, discussing his London background: “I’ve been feeling good now, still misunderstood now, tryna make my hood proud...”

With its lilting guitar line, though, 'Sold Your Soul' steers Bakar in a more contemplative direction, classic songwriting given a defiant twist.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kay Ibrahim

