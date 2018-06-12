Bakar Confirms New Project 'Will You Be My Yellow'

Soulful new cut 'Hell N Back' is online now...
Bakar will release new project 'Will You Be My Yellow' later this year.

The London artist remains curiously difficult to pin down, this artful, stylish fusion of hip-hop, grime, and soul viewed through an emphatically indie rock lens.

New project 'Will You Be My Yellow' lands on September 13th, a six tracker Zach Nahome (Badkid) with with a guest spot from Matty Tavares of BadBadNotGood.

Soulful new cut 'Hell N Back' is online now, this kind of 21st century, London-centric take on that classic Stax sound.

The guitars chime on the offbeat, while the horn-peppered arrangement pushes Bakar's vocal into a fresh place.

Another twist from an artist still coming into full focus, 'Hell N Back' is a quietly addictive slice of soul-pop energy.

