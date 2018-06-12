Bakar Confirms New Project 'Will You Be My Yellow'

Bakar will release new project 'Will You Be My Yellow' later this year.

The London artist remains curiously difficult to pin down, this artful, stylish fusion of hip-hop, grime, and soul viewed through an emphatically indie rock lens.

New project 'Will You Be My Yellow' lands on September 13th, a six tracker Zach Nahome (Badkid) with with a guest spot from Matty Tavares of BadBadNotGood.

Soulful new cut 'Hell N Back' is online now, this kind of 21st century, London-centric take on that classic Stax sound.

The guitars chime on the offbeat, while the horn-peppered arrangement pushes Bakar's vocal into a fresh place.

Another twist from an artist still coming into full focus, 'Hell N Back' is a quietly addictive slice of soul-pop energy.

Photo Credit: Aiden Cullen