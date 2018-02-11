Bakar Brings The Noise On 'Dracula'

London riser Bakar brings the noise on fiery new Hallowe'en cut 'Dracula'.

Sure, All Hallow's Eve might well be in the past, but the cobwebs are both literally and figuratively still aloft in the Clash office.

New single 'Dracula' finds Bakar embracing the Samhain spirit, a ferocious indie jammer that doesn't hold back.

Channelling his raucous live energy, 'Dracula' comes equipped with some macabre visuals, with Bakar playing the feted Count.

Ready to sink his fangs into you, 'Dracula' is Bakar at his most uncompromising, and also his most potent.

Tune in now.

