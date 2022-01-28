Bakar Announces Debut Album 'Nobody's Home'

Bakar will release new album 'Nobody's Home' on February 25th.

The North London artist works with Black Butter on the release, which owes its origins to a brisk 10 day creative streak at the famed Metropolis Studios.

Long-time collaborator Zach Nahome acts as producer, while the 14 track album also features work from SebastiAn and Matthew Tavares.

“So much magic is happening at one moment it can be overwhelming,” recalls Bakar. “In those moments I feel invincible. Like I can get off anything, I can make anything and I’m gonna get off my ideas. It’s a really enjoyable place to be. Once you get into that zone.”

Guests include Celeste and Maverick Sabre, with Bakar's new single 'NW3' acting as a homage to North London.

He comments: “I had moved to Hampstead, a nicer area. I had gone from the bottom of the hill in Camden, Chalk Farm, to being at the top of the hill. That’s a crazy thing to do from where I’m from. I guess the whole concept is me saying to a girl, ‘I think I’ve found the spot. There’s a whole new world up here, the top of the hill it looks different. Come see it.’”

'Nobody's Home' is out on February 25th. Tracklisting:

1. Noun

2. Youthenasia

3. The Mission

4. Reclaim!

5. Not From Here

6. Ginger Pubes

7. Alone Again

8. Runaway

9. Riot

10. Free

11. Change Of Heart

12. NW3

13. Gotham

14. Build Me A Way

