Baio Announces New Album 'Dead Hand Control'

Baio will release new album 'Dead Hand Control' in January.

The Vampire Weekend musician turned solo artist returns, sharing a double single alongside his new plans.

Incoming album 'Dead Hand Control' is named after a rumoured Soviet nuclear device, and the legal strategy to control beneficiaries in a will.

He comments: “I was looking at the past five years of American life and obsessing about topics like death, wills and nuclear war. But at its heart, it’s about how the only thing you can control is the way you treat the people in your life.”

Two new songs are online now, with Baio noting:

"'Endless Me, Endlessly' is a simple song about being there in every possible capacity for someone else. In a way, it’s a bit of a fantasy - a single person cannot be everything to someone else. Lately, though, I have found fantasy to be a thing of comfort. 'What Do You Say When I’m Not There?' is the polar opposite emotionally. It’s an ode to insecurity and the fact that you can never truly know what is going on in someone else’s mind."

Check out 'Endless Me, Endlessly' below.

