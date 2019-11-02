BaggE Embraces Jazz On Fluid New Cut 'These Days'

19 year old London newcomer BaggE is currently getting ready to unveil her debut EP.

R&B shot through with jazz elements, her vivid voice control recalls everyone from Erykah Badu to Jorja Smith.

A defiantly individual talent, BaggE will release 'Preserving The Prior' EP on September 25th, commenting:

“'Preserving The Prior' comes from the stand point of being in a detrimental relationship that I shouldn't remain in, however the thought of what it once was is keeping me in it, essentially holding onto the past to the detriment of the future".

New cut 'These Days' is the perfect introduction, with its slinky jazz-leaning rhythms aligning to those supple notes of Fender Rhodes.

There's a sweet innocence to BaggE, with her songwriting carrying a confident swagger while retaining her own individual stance.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.