BADBADNOTGOOD Share 'Beside April'

Toronto ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD have shared new song 'Beside April'.

The group's new album 'Talk Memory' is out on October 8th, and it finds the group moving into fresh realms.

'Beside April' is part this new process, and the percussive attack is bolstered by a feature from Karriem Riggins.

If you detect a slight South American flavour to the piece then that's perhaps apt - BADBADNOTGOOD worked alongside legendary Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai on the song.

Camille Summers-Valli steered the video, which looks back to the first-ever film footage called Horse in Motion 1878 as a point of reference.

Camille comments...

"There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That's where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be."

"We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together."

Tune in now.

'Talk Memory' is out on October 8th.

Photo Credit: Jamal Burger

- - -