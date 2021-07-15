BadBadNotGood Announce New Album 'Talk Memory'

BadBadNotGood will release their new album 'Talk Memory' on October 8th.

The Toronto group meld jazz improvisation with club sounds, resulting in a singular catalogue.

BadBadNotGood's 'IV' full length in 2016 was followed by a huge international tour, alongside a string of collaborations.

New album 'Talk Memory' is keenly anticipated, and it's October 8th release is trailed by a new song.

Out now, 'Signal From The Noise' opens with white noise before descending into clusters of piano notes, gradually evolving into a soulful piece of jazz-leaning group exploration.

There's a slight 70s edge to the sonics - watch out for the guitar solo - which runs alongside a quiet sense of introspection.

Duncan Loudan brings this out in the video, with the protagonist - played by Kurupt FM actor Steve Stamp - wandering around a sterile, surreal office-based landscape.

Tune in now.

