Bad Gyal Drops Explosive Single 'Hookah'

Catalan rap sensation Bad Gyal has released her incendiary new single 'Hookah'.

The rising rap force seems to ignite explosions with each passing release, with her single 'Santa Maria' finding Bad Gyal sparring against Busy Signal.

Besting dancehall dons at their own game, she followed this with packed out performances at MoMA PS1 in Manhattan and Elsewhere in Brooklyn.

Playing an incredible set at Sonar Barcelona, Bad Gyal has now followed this with a blast of red hot new material.

Utilising that tribal beat and those low-slung electronics, bass-fuelled monster 'Hookah' has an addictive hook.

An ultra-confident return, 'Hookah' is the sound of someone with the world at their feet.

Tune in now.

