Bad Child Shares Powerful New Track 'Payback'

Bad Child has already been through a lot.

Losing his mother at s young age, he then pushed his feelings into music, exploring grief and uncertainty by seizing upon new ideas.

Still only 21 years old, new single 'Payback' is a bold, seismic offering, with the trap-fuelled beat underpinning that lucid inferno of electronics.

The vocals are searing, betraying the raw emotion that lies underneath, but there's also a tightly-defined pop element keeping things under control.

The video was shot at Toronto's Hideout, and you can check it out below.

