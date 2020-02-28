Bad Bunny Drops New Album 'YHLQMDLG'

It's been a busy few weeks for Bad Bunny.

Popping up at the Superbowl Half-Time show alongside Shakira, the rapper then confirmed plans for a new album.

Performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , Bad Bunny unveiled fresh material.

Now his new album out now. It's titled 'YHLQMDLG', which stands for 'Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana' - it translates into English as 'I Do What I Want To Do'.

Listen to it below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.