Bad Breeding's 'Theatre Of Work' Is An Intense Ride

Bad Breeding have always been informed by the world around them.

The band's intense post-punk leaning sound led to a magnificent debut, and it's something they continue on their new work.

Incoming album 'Exiled' lands on June 21st via One Little Indian, recorded in one week-long blast alongside Ben Greenberg, member of NYC industrial punk duo Uniform.

A menacing return, 'Exiled' is informed by the increasingly noxious political atmosphere of these times, a paranoid document of a stripped down, manacled working class.

Frontman Christopher Dodd comments: “The noxious smog of neoliberalism has been most poisonous in the conditions of my working life, where capital dominates and the chance for genuine human flourishing has been shackled by the entrenched suffocation and manipulation of the labour market."

Nowhere is this more clear than on their latest slab of all-out noise, the writhing, seething new cut 'Theatre Of Work'.

The singer continues: "This song explores the theatre of being tied to agency work and zero-hours contracts, dogged by insecurity, stripped of confidence and laid bare to the laughable fatalism of being exploited by the very concepts you’re taught as necessary to your own survival."

A wild, intense ride, 'Theatre Of Work' features sheets of sound from guest saxophonist guest saxophone by Lewis Evans.

Tune in now.

Catch Bad Breeding at the following shows:

July

21 Bristol Crofter’s Rights

22 Hull The Polar Bear

23 Leeds Temple of Boom

24 Cardiff The Moon

25 London Electrowerkz

Photo Credit: Katie Rose

