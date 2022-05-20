BackRoad Gee Returns With Snappy New Single 'Under Attack'

BackRoad Gee has shared his new single 'Under Attack'.

A phenomenal rap artist, BackRoad Gee grabs sounds from multiple genres, pieced together with a punk-like disregard for the norm.

Channelling the energy of early jungle, he launches himself into new single 'Under Attack' with a great degree of poise and venom.

The central sample points to the influence of Arabic culture, while the shuddering beat pivots between UK drill and broader hip-hop elements.

The 'luxe video is online now, and you can dive in below.

