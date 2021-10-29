BackRoad Gee Drops 'Reporting Live: From The Back Of The Roads' In Full

BackRoad Gee has dropped his new 18 track project 'Reporting Live: From the Back of the Roads'.

The rapper is one of the most distinctive creative voices in the UK right now, someone equally at home in the drill and grime lanes, alongside afrobeats and even R&B.

His first full length project since last year's essential 'Mukta vs Mukta', new tape 'Reporting Live: From the Back of the Roads' is a fantastic sonic onslaught.

18 tracks that contain some heavy-hitters - including Jme, Stefflon Don, Lethal Bizzle, Ms Banks, and old sparring partner Pa Salieu, amongst others - it's a riveting display.

Speaking on the project, BackRoad comments...

“After almost two years of hard work, blood, sweat & tears (literally), I can say I’ve had some of the craziest life changes which makes this mixtape mean so much to me. If you know me personally, this music and energy I give you is me from my heart. It’s not a job I go to or an identity I put on. Every word, every punchline, every ad-lib, I feel through the energy and the music is real, not a fairytale. This is I, King Brukz, Reporting Live From The Back of The Roads!”

Get involved now.

- - -