Baby Taylah's 'Reclaim' Is About Asserting Independence

Word is out on Baby Taylah.

The Glasgow artist remains fiercely in control of her work, a staunch, outspoken spirit with a maverick streak.

New single 'Reclaim' takes her story into a fresh chapter, and it's a song about taking ownership of your life.

A statement of independence, it rails against the confines placed upon her as a young woman in the music industry.

Taylah tells us it “portrays the story of a young woman who avenges her family after their murder. I liked the idea of being a lone assassin in a difficult situation, which is the premise of ‘Reclaim’, however in a different context – that context being in the music industry.”

Continuing, she says: “I loved the idea of being the ruler of your own life, and anyone who tries to dethrone you will have hell to pay.”

We're able to share the full video, and it's a bold, intense, sunset clip.

