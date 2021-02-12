Baby Ross Image

Baby Rose Shares New Project 'To: You (a holiday joint)'

Featuring lush R&B and a Beach Boys re-work...
Atlanta's Baby Rose returns with new project 'To: You (a holiday joint)'.

Out now, the project follows the acclaimed lavished on 2019's 'To Myself', which earned co-signs from Kehlani, SZA, and more.

'To: You (a holiday joint)' offers something different - at points, it feels like a step back, if only to find renewed space to work in.

So, expect lush R&B in the form of frosted soul workout 'Show Me' and even a Beach Boys re-work - her take on the pop classic 'Don't Talk'.

Check out 'To: You (a holiday joint)' below.

