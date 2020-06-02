Baby Queen's 'Buzzkill' Is A Compact Manifesto

South African born newcomer Baby Queen has shared her new single 'Buzzkill'.

Now based in London, this trans-hemisphere move has altered her perceptions, bringing an alien quality to her observations.

Gradually settling into her music, Baby Queen comes out fighting on her bolshy new release.

Out now, 'Buzzkill' is a neat fusion of her grunge leaning influences and the songwriter's innate pop touch, draping the potent guitar lines in sugar.

The chorus hints at the darkness inside, but above all 'Buzzkill' yearns towards positivity. She comments...

"'Buzzkill' is still my favourite song I’ve ever written to date. I feel like I spend my life trying to out-write it."

"I wrote it during a time when I was severely depressed, just before I went on antidepressants, and I was partying a lot, but I was so incredibly unhappy. I remember the exact moment the idea came to me. I was at an after-party in East London sitting at a table, and I began to cry. My friends looked at me and they were like "here we go again..." and I was like:THIS! THIS is IT! I have to go!"

She adds: "This song epitomises everything that is the first era of Baby Queen. There is something about the stream of consciousness and the inner turmoil the lyrics are expressing that feels like home. When people ask me what Baby Queen is, I almost always just play them Buzzkill and they almost always just understand."

Tune in now.

