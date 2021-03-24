Baby Keem's 'no sense' Transcends Escapism

Baby Keem returns with new single 'no sense'.

The track is packed with arena ambition, yet there's also a shadow self, a kind of introversion that verges on paranoia.

The production is haunted by phantom wisps of sound, while Baby Keem's bars move from open emotion to blunt street language.

As he puts it: “Shit make me feel blue.”

The video toys with these inner and outer worlds, with fantasy and reality collapsing into one another.

A real statement, it comes as Baby Keem plans to sketch out his new album shortly.

Tune in now.

