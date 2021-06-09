Baby Keem Announces New Album 'The Melodic Blue'

Baby Keem will release new album 'The Melodic Blue' on September 10th.

The rapper recently returned with new single 'Family Ties', featuring guest bars from Kendrick Lamar.

Previous album 'Die For My Bitch' landed in 2019, and since them Keem has shared singles such as 'Hooligan' as well as some high profile freestyles.

Teasing a fresh project, Baby Keem revealed his plans a few moments ago - new album 'The Melodic Blue' is out this Friday.

Sharing the cover in full, Baby Keem also dropped a snippet of new music...

Check it out below.

the melodic blue / sept 10 pic.twitter.com/BxJUjnPkE5 — baby keem (@babykeem) September 6, 2021

- - -