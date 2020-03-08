BABii's New Remix Is The Result Of An Instagram Spot

Social media can be vital tool in the right hands.

If lockdown has shown us anything, it's that these platforms are a necessity for keeping us all in touch.

They're also pretty good for sourcing remixes, if the experiences of BABii are anything to go by.

The electronic musician's EP 'iii+' is out now, receiving press plaudits on its March release.

The music found its own audience, with one hopeful producer sharing a remix with BABii over Instagram.

Surprised by this vital take on her music, BABii contacted 1011 to arrange its official release - and here we are.

'BEAST' (1011 Remix) twists the song inside out, retaining the gently uplifting sonics of BABii while introducing something a little darker.

BABii comments: “1011 posted a small part of this remix he made in his Instagram story and it took me by surprise. I thought it was just too good not to release. So the never ending story of my ep iii continues. Haha!”

1011 adds: “BABii is wonderful. She creates art that feels refreshing and honest. So I was stoked to make something with her. My idea for this remix of BEAST was to contrast the uplifting and warm feel of her vocals with something discomforting and sombre”.

Tune in now.

