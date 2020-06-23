BABii Announces New Album 'MiiRROR'

BABii will release new album 'MiiRROR' on May 21st.

The multi-disciplinary artist pushes herself to the limit in this new project, with her DIY tendencies pushed across several different levels.

New album 'MiiRROR' will be accompanied by a full A/V live show, ARG, and even a book from the ever-productive Margate creative.

Future UKG banger 'SHADOW' has been followed by a new preview from the incoming album, with 'BRUiiSE' online now.

A deft piece of avant pop with some neat club elements, it's dominated by Daisy Emily Warne's startling vocal.

BABii says the song is about “being scared about making the right choice and trying to figure out whether a feeling is true or if it's just an old hurt (or bruise) trying to trick you into repeating a pattern of self sabotage.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. DRiiFT

2. BRUiiSE

3. WASTE

4. TRACKS

5. TiiME/EMiiT

6. SHADOW

7. HUNTED

8. 4WARDS:BACK

9. VOiiD

10. MOTHER

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.