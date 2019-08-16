Babeheaven's 'It Nan' Is Poised With Soul

London's Babeheaven have shared their soulful new single 'It Nan' - tune in now.

The group are currently working on their debut project, throwing ideas around in the studio to explore fresh aspects of their sound.

New single 'It Nan' leads the way, and it's accompanied by a flurry of headline shows across the country.

The new single is blessed by a powerful vocal performance, so soulful yet in an entirely unexpected way, the glacial guitar lines working against a funky backbeat.

There are shades of Portishead in that ice-cool re-contextualisation of hip-hop influence, while Babeheaven's confidence represents a broadening and deepening of their approach.

Nancy explains that 'It Nan' is “another silly name for a serious song. ‘It Nan’ is for people who sometimes say mean things to the people they love - maybe to provoke them or to get attention. You don’t want to hurt them but somehow the wrong words come out and then your stuck in a rut. Digging an even deeper hole.”

Tune in now.

Catch Babeheaven at the following shows:

October

23 Manchester Deaf Insitute

24 Glasgow King Tuts

26 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

27 Bristol Exchange

30 London Islington Assembly Hall