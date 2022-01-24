Babeheaven Launch New Album 'Sink Into Me'

Babeheaven will release new album 'Sink Into Me' on March 18th.

The group's excellent 2020 debut album 'Home For Now' landed just as the world began to change, with lockdown bringing extreme - and often contradictory - emotions.

Vocalist Nancy Andersen knows this more than most - she lost two close family friends within a year of each other.

Reuniting with Simon Byrt, Babeheaven channel these emotions into a new album, out this Spring.

Out on March 18th, new album 'Sink Into Me' is "like a warm embrace", as Nancy puts it.

New single 'Make Me Wanna' is a warm, enriching return, with Babeheaven's finessed songwriting pushing them to another level.

Photo Credit: Luca Anzalone

