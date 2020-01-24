Babeheaven Announce Debut Album 'Home For Now'

West London's very own Babeheaven have laid out plans for their debut album.

The project - helmed by Nancy Andersen and Jamie Travis - have released a string of singles and larger projects, building their own alt-pop universe.

Debut album 'Home For Now' is another step forwards, and it lands through AWAL on November 6th.

To coincide with the announce Babeheave have shared new single 'Cassette Beat', an ethereal, almost lo-fi soul-pop jammer.

Driven forward by Nancy's wonderful vocal, the video was directed by Margot Bowman, and it's a 35mm meditation on Englishness, and the story of Adam and Eve.

Nancy Andersen comments...

"I wanted to write a song about creation. Whenever we create we subsequently end up destroying something in a huge way or a small way. But there is always light behind the dark even when you can’t see it yet. It’s also a comment on media, how we ingest it at an unhealthy rate - the news becomes fads instead of feeling real."

"I wrote this song about communication and how we consume it in so many different ways. I didn’t want it to be too negative so I wrote the chorus as a relief from the darkness of the verses."

Photo Credit: Joyce Ng

