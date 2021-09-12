Babe Rainbow Exude Psych-Pop Energy On 'Smash The Machine'

Australian group Babe Rainbow have shared their new single 'Smash The Machine'.

The band's recent album 'Changing Colours' was a glorious psychedelic feast, pushing their music in several different directions.

Continually moving forwards, 'Smash The Machine' finds Babe Rainbow embracing new levels of directness.

Finessing their psych-pop template, it's replete with summer energy and a quite sense of optimism.

Engaging and dynamic, it's a lysergic piece of guitar pop that comes draped in multi-coloured joy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot

