Baba Stiltz Shares Intriguing Single 'Rodeo'

His new EP 'Journals' is incoming...
30 · 06 · 2021

Swedish born songwriter Baba Stiltz has shared his new single 'Rodeo'.

The songwriter's new EP 'Journals' is incoming, and it finds the imaginative talent broadening his voice still further.

Woozy alt-pop matched to lysergic elements, his moments of dreamy beatitude are shot through with veins of realism.

'Rodeo' is a case in point, with the one-time ballet school prodigy maintaining the balance between the affecting and the absurd.

Ultra-colourful in its approach, 'Rodeo' is "basically a song of suites or scenes describing a triptych of longing, anxiety and hedonism..."

The video was shot during a Stockholm heatwave, and it finds Baba working alongside friend and collaborator Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn.

Watch it now.

Photo Credit: Jenny Kallman

Baba Stiltz
